ONWUASOANYA FCC JONES

I do not like to intervene in issues that have to do with romantic relationships and family affairs between adults, but I think there are a few things we can learn or teach with this recent drama between Fancy Acholonu and her estranged fiancé, Alex Ekubo. Personally, I am sympathetic to Fancy, because it is obvious that she is genuinely interested in love, but it’s apparently immature and has an untrained temperament, which is not very good for anyone, but especially harmful to a young woman who is interested in preserving a romantic or marital relationship.

Beyond these public spats, apologies, deletions and all the drama, those who are very close to Fancy should watch her closely, because I see a real life situation in my film; All Alone which focused on mental health issues. Fancy is rather unfortunate not to have found a man who could tolerate her demons and her erratic temperament. Such men are actually rarer than the purest diamonds, and where they exist, are either very stup*d or very intelligent and understanding, but intentionally play the fool in order to preserve their marriages or relationship.

My thinking is that Alex is the manipulative one here, and there could actually be some queerness to his sexuality, mental health or any other thing which he desperately doesn’t want out there in the public. Fancy could be one of the very few people who has this secret and he desperately wants it cleared up by deceiving her into making that public apology.

Fancy on her part is lonely and desperate for a romantic relationship. She might have tried her hands in a few and probably hadn’t found anyone that she could put up with. Her declared readiness to reconcile with Alex speaks of her desperation for love and romantic companionship. She made up her mind to manage Alex because, probably, she hadn’t found a better man out there.

Even if Alex is ready to reconcile with her, his family would probably oppose it, and maybe, he is the kind of person who defers to his family in many things and wouldn’t want to go into a relationship that doesn’t have the complete approval of his family.

Someone believes that he planned all this out just for a media stunt. While I think this might be true, I believe that Alex really had something he needed to clear up with that apology. There is a “truth” which he is living in that he doesn’t want the world to know and getting Fancy to make that post discredits her claim of him having “a truth” he doesn’t want the world to know about him.

Whatever the truth is, I think Fancy needs strong emotional support from family and friends at this time.