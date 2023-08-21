Somalia Bans TikTok, Telegram

In a recent move aimed at curbing terrorist propaganda, Somalia’s government has taken steps to ban popular social media platforms TikTok and Telegram, alongside the online betting app 1XBET. Authorities claim that these platforms were being exploited by “terrorists” to spread their extremist messages.

This decision comes ahead of the highly anticipated second phase of a military offensive targeting Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militant group responsible for a sustained insurgency against the central authority in Mogadishu for over a decade and a half.

The Ministry of Communications and Technology released a statement on Sunday, instructing internet service providers to enforce the ban by August 24. Failure to comply could lead to unspecified legal actions. The statement cited concerns about these platforms being used to circulate graphic content and misleading information by the terrorist groups.

Since August of the previous year, the Somali army has been engaged in a campaign against Al-Shabaab in central Somalia. This operation involves collaborating with local clan militias, with the support of African Union troops and US airstrikes.

Despite these efforts, Al-Shabaab militants continue to maintain control over significant rural territories and persist in carrying out lethal attacks on civilian, political, and military targets.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud remains resolute in his commitment to eradicating jihadists from the unstable region. The forthcoming announcement of a second phase of the offensive against Al-Shabaab in southern Somalia indicates a continued determination to counter the extremist threat.