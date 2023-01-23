“LORD, hear my prayer! Listen to my plea! Don’t turn away from me in my time of distress. Bend down to listen, and answer me quickly when I call to you.” – Psalm 102:1-2 NLT

Sometimes problems seem unsolvable. Nothing seems to work, and we don’t know what to do. It may seem easier to live with problems than try to solve them. We sometimes feel like just running away.

These are times to remember that the Bible is filled with powerful principles that can help solve any problem and show us what to do. These are times to remember the example of Psalm 102, which is “a prayer of one overwhelmed with trouble, pouring out problems before the LORD” (superscription). The psalmist approached his problems by crying out to God, asking Him to listen to his plea and answer when he called.

What things plague you? Are you tired of dealing with these issues? Are you frustrated by your inability to solve these problems? Do you really want to find freedom?

Make this a time to deal with problems. Start by digging into God’s Word, asking Him for His help and insight. Diligently seek His wisdom. Learn His principles, and then apply those principles to your problems. As you pray and study, ask God to help you identify root issues. Are there changes you should make? What practical things can you do to make a difference?

Don’t assume that you have conquered this problem permanently, but continue to seek God and apply the principles in His Word. He will meet you where you are when you ask Him for help.

*Reflection Question:*

What are some root issues you’re dealing with currently?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these problems to You: _______. I seek Your wisdom and Your solution. Thank You for giving me victory. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 102