Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s decision to turn Anambra State into a massive construction site immediately the rains set in, has been described as highly commendable, considering the very deplorable state of roads in the state presently.

The State Chairman, National Youths Council of Nigeria, Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi disclosed this to newsmen at the Youth House in Awka, while discussing the state of road infrastructure in the state.

As part of activities marking his sixth months in office as Governor of Anambra state, Governor Soludo had flagged off the construction and rehabilitation of about sixty point three four (60.34) kilometers of roads across the state.

This is in addition to his promise to embark on aggressive road construction in three local governments in the state that are disadvantaged in the area of road infrastructure namely, Ogbaru, Awka North and Anambra West.

The governor had also followed the efforts up with a visit to the MD/CEO of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr Nuruddeen Rafindadi

The visit was to seek “fruitful and Productive Partnership” with the Agency in collaboration with the Anambra State Road Maintenance Agency which will cover areas of financing, identification of Federal roads that needs maintenance and how it will be maintained for ease of movement within the State.

Speaking on the development, the State NYCN Chairman, said the efforts of Governor Soludo depicts a leader who is connected to his people and understands their yearnings and aspirations.

Obi observed that the governor’s identification of Awka North LGA as a council area that needs urgent intervention in the area of roads infrastructure, shows that he is not elitist but feels the impulse of the governed.

“The essence of good governance is to identify the true yearnings of the governed and proffer practical solutions to them.

“In Anambra today, we have a governor whose ears are on the ground and is willing to take decisive steps to address his people’s needs.

“On behalf of Anambra youths, I want to say that we are grateful,” he said.

Obi emphasized that good road network is key to boosting the capacity of the state to commerce and trade as well as agriculture, as transportation is a major enabler for the economy.

“The loss the state is suffering as a result of the deplorable condition of roads is unquantifiable.

“The three LGAs identified by the governor as disadvantaged in the area of road infrastructure are the major food baskets of the state and the kind of loss the local farmers suffer is enormous. This is because evacuation farm produce is very difficult from those places and even those who come to buy find it very difficult to access the communities and as such, do not come.

“The farmers are then forced to sell at any cost just to ensure that the produce does not spoil on them.

“If the governor is able to construct the roads especially those leading from Awka North to Ayamelum, the state would have created a food route that will boost the grassroots economy,” Obi emphasized.

The Anambra Youths leader said Anambra youths are happy with Mr Governor because of how responsive he has been to the plights of the citizenry.

According to him, the road infrastructural initiative of the governor will create opportunities for the youths across the key sectors of the economy and open up rural communities where the bulk of the youths reside.

“As youths, we are the greatest beneficiaries of the governor’s road construction and reconstruction initiative.

“Aside the direct and indirect jobs that the road projects will create, if they are completed, the roads will make the hinterlands connected liveable for the youths,” the NYCN chairman concluded.