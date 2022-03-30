Soludo’s Commissioners’ List, Sign Of Zero Tolerance For Nepotism- Group

The Open Alliance of Civil Society and Non State Actors in Anambra State on Tuesday said the Commissioners’ list forwarded to the State legislature by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, shows his commitment to fighting nepotism and ensuring merit in the state.

The list is coming 12 days after his inauguration, 5 days short of his earlier promise to submit the list one week after being sworn in.

A critical analysis of the list of appointees made so far by Soludo, showed that none of his kinsmen from Isuofia in Aguata Council Area were included, in total contrast with what obtained during his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano’s administration.

Soludo has also so far, only retained three appointees of the former governor in his main cabinet.

But the Coordinator of the Open Alliance of Civil Society and Non State Actors in Anambra State, Prince Chris Azor, who doubles as the Chairman, Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) has expressed satisfaction with the development, as according to him, this was timely, coming barely two weeks after the Governor’s inauguration.

“This goes to show his readiness to hit the ground running” he said.

Comrade Azor, also observed that Gov. Soludo’s nominees are core professionals with cognate experience in their various fields of competence.

He also commended the nomination of young persons as evident in the age bracket of most of the appointees.

He further observed that the Governor has equally demonstrated selflessness and commitment to open governance, by appointing ordinary citizens, and at the same time shunning nepotism and sectionalism. This is self-evident in not appointing cronies/or persons from his immediate constituency.

“You would also notice that for the first time, nominees had portfolios attached.

“This is a clear demonstration of transparency and best practice” he said.

The Open Government Partnership (OGP) Citizens Co-Chair, however advised the nominees to justify their choice and inclusion, by lending desired support to Mr Governor and Anambra people, to fast track growth and development of the State.

Prince Azor seized the opportunity to humbly request Gov. Soludo to consider bringing members of the Civil Society as appointees and partners to assist his administration.

Azor revealed that Open Alliance started in the wake of 2014 as an initiative to spur Nigeria Government to join the global Open Government Partnership (OGP)

According to him, Nigeria joined in 2016, while Anambra State followed in 2017.

“Today, Open Alliance has grown to become a coalition of over 150 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) across the 36 States of Nigeria, seeking to promote good governance in Nigeria and ensuring that the Nigeria government both at the federal and subnational levels uphold the principles of Open governance, and that the citizens derive maximum benefit from openness and transparency needed for inclusive development and efficient service delivery,” he said.