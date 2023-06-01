Soludo Commissioner, Ezeokenwa Emerges APGA National Chairman

The current Anambra Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, has been elected the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Ezeokenwa, who is a former APGA National Legal Adviser, was unanimously elected to the Office on Wednesday, by over 300 delegates selected from 36 States of Nigeria at the 2023 APGA National Convention.

The event held at the International Convention Centre in Awka, was witnessed by Governor of Anambra State and National Leader of the party, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

At the convention, Ibrahim Mani also emerged as National Secretary of the party.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo congratulated the party’s fourth national chairman, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, and described APGA as a party for the Nigerian youths as the party is being led by a youth.

He stated that Barr. Sly was born into an APGA family and has APGA blood in his veins because his father was a strong stalwart and former APGA Chairman of Onitsha South.

Governor Soludo also praised the outgoing National Chairman of APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, and his National Working Committee members, saying that he led the party as national chairman for eight years with dedication and hardwork.

He lauded the outgoing leadership of the party for leaving behind landed assets with its own title documents.

“When they took office, they were given N25 million, but when they leave, they are handing over N300 million in cash. APGA is meticulously designed to last.

“We are going to engrave your names on a plaque of marble and have them etched on the national and regional Headquarters of APGA so we will never forget. That action is ‘un-Nigerian’,” Governor Soludo stressed.

While thanking the newly reconstituted APGA Board of Trustees, the Governor noted that there is still much work to be done but expressed confidence in their ability to deliver.

He said APGA is firmly established as the grand alliance of all progressives and that they are federalists who think that the past federalist structure is the future—a fiscal federalism in which the Federal Government does not become a constraint to the party.

The Governor commended INEC for organising a successful election despite a few faults and imperfections.

“If I can’t comment anywhere, I can say that the election in Anambra was free, fair, peaceful, and transparent.”

“We believe in a united Nigeria ruled by justice, peace, and equity. We believe in collaboration and would work with the Federal government at the center to construct a united country and take Nigeria ahead. That is APGA policy, and we will stick to it,” the Governor added.

He urged everyone who had left the party to return, stating that the tent is expanding and it is large enough to accommodate them.

Earlier in his remarks, the APGA outgoing National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, who stated that he was sworn in as National Chairman on June 6, 2015, expressed joy that he and his Exco are leaving with their shoulders high.

“We came, fought, and conquered,” he said, “fighting the good fight with resilience and hard effort.”

In his acceptance speech, Barr. Ezeokenwa, thanked his political father and mentor, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, for teaching and instilling in him the ideals that aided his quest.

He reaffirmed his commitment to build a formidable party for the masses, to supply social needs and alleviate suffering.

He accepted the mandate as an opportunity to serve.

INEC officials led by Barr. Festus Okoye observed and witnessed the National Convention.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Uchenna Okafor, Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr. Paschal Agbodike, House of Reps members, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr. Theodore Igwegbe, Iyom Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Members of Anambra Executive Council, Members of National Convention Planning Committee, Members of APGA NEC/NWC, APGA Board of Trustees, APGA National Delegates among others attended the convention.

