Soludo’s Ban On Touting: Anambra Youths Volunteer To Lead Charge

In response to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s pronouncement banning touting and other related criminal activities in the state, youths in Anambra State under the aegis of Anambra Youth Volunteers on Tuesday declared their resolve to assist the State Government and the security agencies in checking the anomaly.

Recall that the State Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng, had over the weekend, after a meeting with Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) across the Command, issued a directive on enforcement of the ban.

Touting has become a major challenge in Anambra, with businesses and transporters worst hit by the negative trend.

However, on Friday at Upper Iweka, the youths volunteered to take up the task to support the state government rid the state of touts through what they described as “Youth To Youth” approach.

Speaking at a press briefing to mark the launch of the initiative, the Leader, Anambra Youth Volunteers, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu commended the present administration of Governor Soludo for the proactive measures genuinely put in place to entrench law and order for a more stable and livable Anambra state.

He also commended the Security Agencies, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Trade and Commerce, relevant Stakeholders and Anambra residents for the support and enabling environment that has kept the volunteers motivated and dedicated on the task of Traffic Surveillance and Monitoring across the state.

“In response to the Pronouncement of the Anambra State Government on touting and other related criminal activities in the state, and in solidarity to the Enforcement Order by the Commissioner of Police Anambra State, CP. Echeng Echeng, we the Anambra Youth Volunteers hereby declare our resolve to assist the State Government and the Security Agencies in checking these Youth prone excesses on the basis of “YOUTH to YOUTH” approach,” he said.

As a result, Okpalaezeukwu advised all youths engaging in touting and other unlawful activities in Anambra State to desist forthwith, as they will not spare any hoodlum terrorizing Anambra in any form and for any reason.

“We are motivated by the Mobile Courts already put in place by the action Soludo administration that will ensure that arrested suspects are expeditiously prosecuted and brought to Justice.

“This shall maximize impact and effectively restore law and order in the state.

“We are determined and focused on the underway plans for the Rehabilitation, Rebranding and Reintegration of our Youths who have fallen victims of the national gross maladministration, and thus resorted to touting, criminal activities and other social vices as a means of survival,” the group promised.