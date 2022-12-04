Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has expressed commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with the potentials of throwing open, the flood gates of development into the state.

Governor Soludo was speaking while welcoming the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stefano De Leo and the Apostolic Nuncio, Most Rev. Antonio Guido Filipazzi who paid a visit to the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia.

Describing their visit as a blessing of God, Governor Soludo stated that he came with two messages for the church; the first is to let them know that God loves Ekwulobia Diocese.

“We must let you know we appreciate your visit.

“As a member of this Diocese, I have come to join my brothers in Christ to welcome you. To thank you immensely for your support to Nigeria and the Diocese of Ekwulobia. Your support is very eminent,” the Governor said.

“I am happy you will be visiting Peter University. The church is a very strong partner in human capital development, health and education,” Soludo maintained.

“The teachers we are recruiting will be posted to these schools. We must pay these 5000 teachers.

“I look forward to follow up with you for the conversation we started and the future partnership between Italy and Anambara state,” Governor Soludo stressed.

The Bishop Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpalaeke thanked God for making the day possible, appreciated the love they have shown by creating time to visit and experience the rich Anambra culture.

Cardinal Okpalaeke emphasized that the attendance and sacrifice by all and sundry confirms their strong faith in God, love for the guests and solidarity with the church and Italian State.

“The memories of this visit will remain ever green in our minds.

My prayer is that our coming together today will lead to increase in the faith of our people, improvement in our grassroots evangelization, invigoration and empowerment of the weak and the down-trodden.

“May God who has brought us together, lead us safely back to our various homes and places of work and apostolate,” His Eminence prayed.

The Senator for Anambra South Constituency, Dr. Ifeanyi Uba, Dr. Nelson Omenugha, Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Youth Empowerment Program, Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Bishop Jonas Benson Okoye, among others, attended the event.