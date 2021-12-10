Awka – A Federal High Court, Awka Division on Friday dismissed a suit brought before it by the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo, challenging the nomination of Prof Charles Soludo as the candidate of APGA for the Anambra State Governorship election.

Ezenwankwo had approached the court in SUIT NO:FHC/AWK/CS/43/2021 HON. OKWUDILI EZENWANKWO V APGA & Ors, seeking to nullify the primary election of APGA held on the 23rd of June, 2021.

The APGA governorship aspirant who later defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, had alleged that APGA did not conduct the Adhoc Delegates’ Congress to elect the delegates that would vote at the primary election.

He thus contended that the purported non-conduct of the delegates’ election brought about the nomination of Prof Charles Soludo as the candidate of APGA.

At the proceeding, APGA had, through its team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Patrick Ikwueto, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter on the grounds, inter alia, that the suit was statute barred and that the complaint of the plaintiff border on the internal affairs of APGA, which is non justiciable.

While delivering its judgment earlier, the court presided over by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa agreed with the submissions of the counsel to the defendants, Chief Ikwueto SAN.

The court held that the suit filed by the plaintiff was indeed statute barred and liable to be dismissed.

The court further upheld the contention that the subject matter of the suit borders on the internal affairs of APGA, an issue which is non justiciable and consequently, dismissed the suit.