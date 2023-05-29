Soludo Was Never Bounced at Presidential Inauguration, Spokesperson Clears Air on False Rumours

The Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Christian Aburime has debunked insinuations that the governor was bounced on Monday at the inauguration of the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Aburime, Soludo was officially invited to the Presidential inauguration ceremony tat took place today at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

There have been unfounded reports that Soludo was ousted at the event, as a video showed the governor being directed by protocol person.

However, footages from a live televising of the event monitored on a national television, showed the governor seated among the invited guests.

According to Aburime, the negative report stems from “a very mischievous and misleading video currently been circulated online by some mischief makers who derive pleasure in mis-informing the general public.

“The video shows Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, arriving the Eagle Square for the Presidential swearing-in ceremony in Abuja and was subsequently being re-directed courteously by protocol officials to the rightful position reserved for him at the other side of the VVIPs sitting positions

“Redirecting invited guests to their rightful sitting position is neither an issue nor a condescending act,” he insisted.

Aburime revealed that Governor Soludo remains one of the few Governors that were respectfully honoured and invited officially to attend the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

He consequently called on the general public to disregard the trending video, describing it as pure mischief and deliberate act to mis-inform the public.

