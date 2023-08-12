Soludo Walks, Runs To Celebrate 2023 International Youth Day

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has celebrated the 2023 International Youth Day.

To mark the day, Governor Soludo, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo and members of the state Executive Council, combined a run and walk session, spanning 6.2 kilometres at the Awka Township Stadium to celebrate the occasion

Governor Soludo who also used the occasion to launch the sports economy in the state, revealed that sports is health, wealth and the future.

“Anambra youths. It’s your day. We want to begin the day by demonstrating our youthfulness.

“Healthy youths will make for a healthy nation. Run and walk for life.

“The sports economy is a big economy. Sports is wealth and health. Sports is the future.

“We are mainstreaming the concept of healthy living in this administration and make it a routine.

“Anambra is a youthful state, same with Nigeria. The median age for Africa is less than 19 years. And so, it is a very youthful society”; said the Governor.

“Our youths are not just our future, but our today and tomorrow. This is an idea that we want to mainstream in Anambra.

Governor Soludo also called on the youths to say no to drugs, cultism, land grabbing, touting and other social vices.

“Our people are known for our industry, doggedness, integrity.

“We are reviving the school sports programmes, interschool sports competitions in Anambra. Soon, the Anambra Solution Football team will be born.

“Our government is one for the youths and by the youths”.

The Governor spoke about other programmes under his watch including the one youth, two skills initiative, among others and urged the youth to acquire multiple skills.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba said that the day was to celebrate the youth around the world, pointing out that the Governor’s wife already started implementing the healthy living with Nonye initiative to drive home the message.

The Commissioner also added that the Governor has taken the lead, creating and implementing youth policies.

Chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission, Mr. Patrick Onyedum described the 2023 youth celebration in Anambra as innovative.

Other top government officials who joined the Governor and his wife to participate in the event include, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief Protocol officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Igwegbe, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. JPC Anaeto, members of the State Executive Council as well as hundreds of Anambra youths