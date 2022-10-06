Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, called for support by the National Emergency Management Agency, all levels of government, organizations and good-spirited individuals, to help alleviate the hardship faced by people displaced by the flooding, ravaging the Country at large and Anambra state in particular.

Governor Soludo made the call when he visited IDP Camps in Onitsha North Council Area, playing host to displaced persons from Anambra West and IDP camps at Umuoba Anam and Ekpe Nneyi, Umueri in Anambra East Council area.

According to the Governor, the flood water emanates and surges from Cameroon, asking the federal government to dialogue with the government of Cameroon, to proffer lasting solution to the flood devastation which has unfortunately become an annual occurrence.

He however suggested that solutions like construction of dams or diversionary channels could help solve the problem.

“Anambra State Government is doing everything possible to alleviate the sufferings of the people. They need support now and afterwards because their houses, properties and farmlands are submerged under water. I’m worried that they will have to start life afresh.”

“We are receiving people from Delta State to join IDP Camp in Onitsha North. Today alone, over 400 displaced persons have reported here,” Soludo noted.

He empathised with them, expressing optimism that in the coming weeks, the flood will recede and they will find their way back to their respective homes.

He said; “As Anambra people, we are particularly concerned and disturbed about this flood crises. We’ve observed all you need to make your stay here minimally comfortable.

“As a government, we will try our best to provide power supply, foams, soap, mosquito nets, medical care and others”.

The Governor continued, “it’s saddening that every year, people run away from their abode because of flooding. I have visited the clinic, cooking space and seen the damaged zincs/roofs that cause leakages when there is downpour. We shall support you,” Soludo assured.

He noted that the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka represents Anambra East while the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne represents Anambra West, and expressed displeasure over the inability of the affected children to attend school and play football for leisure.

“This crisis affects all of us Soludo bemoaned”.

“Government will extend support and hopefully, within two weeks, the flood will subside. When you return to your homes, government will still come back to visit and assess your losses”.

“We are willing to help restore all you have lost”, Soludo stressed.