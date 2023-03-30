Anambra State Government is to flag off the drainage desilting campaign in the state on Friday.

The campaign will be flagged off by Governor Chukwuma Soludo at Ochanja market, Onitsha.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu made the disclosure on Thursday in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka.

According to the Commissioner, the flag off by the Governor on Friday will cascade down to the nooks and crannies of the state with the subsequent flag off of similar exercise at the local governments, communities and ward levels.

“On Saturday, April 1, all the Local Governments, Communities and Markets are expected to replicate the exercise in their various domains, while homesteads and individual families will follow suit by cleaning their compounds and gutters,” he said.

Nwosu explained that the campaign is to begin the process of returning the state to a clean and green environment.

According to him, the filth littered everywhere across parts of the state is totally unacceptable to the state government.

He said “What is presently going on in the state in terms of waste disposal is totally unacceptable to Mr Governor.

“The drainages are totally blocked and whenever it rains, you see the waters flowing on the roads, damaging things.

“Across Anambra, we still get people dumping refuse in the drainages and blocked drainages in front of houses, churches, market stalls and other home steads.

“That is the essence of this campaign to be flagged off by the governor- to impress on Anambra residents, the need to imbibe safe and green environment.

“Recall that upon inception of office, Mr Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo had promised to build a liveable, pleasurable and prosperous Anambra. That is why he wants to flag off this campaign to begin the process of returning the state to that liveable and prosperous homeland he envisaged.”

Mr Commissioner urged all stakeholders to support the initiative by the governor and ensure that there is full compliance with the sanitation directive.