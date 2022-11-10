Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has sympathized with traders who lost their wares and families of those who lost their lives at the unfortunate fire incident that happened at Ogbo-Ogwu, Onitsha.

Upon hearing of the explosion that rocked the market and the resultant fire outbreak, Governor Soludo had immediately delegated his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike and his Special Duties counterpart, Mr. Sly Ezeokenwa to visit the scene of the incident to ascertain the level of damage as well as convey the State Government’s sympathy to the affected traders.

The Government team, on the mandate of the Governor sympathized with the leadership of the market on the deaths that were recorded during the unfortunate incident and also paid a visit to those who were injured and are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals.

The Government team also met with the market leadership where it was agreed that the market be temporarily closed down to pave way for a thorough evacuation of the debris at the site of the incident.

Governor Soludo also commended the gallantry and quick response of the State Fire Service personnel who were on hand to extinguish the fire from spreading further and causing more havoc.

Investigation and evacuation are ongoing to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the unfortunate fire incident with a view to proferring lasting solutions.

The Governor called on the market leadership and traders at the market to support the effort of the present administration to relocate the market from such an enclosed location to the ongoing ultra modern pharmaceutical hub in Oba.

Governor Soludo assured of working round the clock to deliver on his mandate of achieving a liveable and prosperous homeland where everyone will live, work and enjoy.