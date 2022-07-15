Anambra State Government has marked July 17 as deadline for the ongoing verification and enumeration exercise for tricycles, shuttle buses and other commercial vehicle operators in the state.

This was part of the crux of the matter at a joint government media briefing by the Ministries of Transport, of Trade and Commerce, of Information and the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service.

The event was held at Government House, Awka

According to the Chairman of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Richard Madiebo, the exercise was supposed to last for four weeks from the date of announcement and launching by the Governor, but was extended to two months.

Mr. Madiebo explained that the new tax regime was introduced by the present administration because it wants to create an economy which is at par with what obtains across the world, as a way of doing away with touting in the state.

While pointing out that the goal is to create a digital structure around taxation so that people can pay directly to the government and eliminate loss of revenue, the AIRS Boss emphasized that the resolution was based on an agreement between the commuters after series of engagements.

For the Commissioner for Transport, Barrister Pat Igwebuike, studies carried out by the state government indicate that, for instance keke riders paid as much as two thousand naira on a daily basis, to all sorts of revenue agents, saying that government intends to eliminate all those, an effort being carried out in a very transparent manner.

Dismissing daily collection as not being cost effective and astronomically high for the government, Barrister Igwebuike revealed that the six hundred naira per day is the minimum the state government can go which is just charge for using Anambra roads and maintaining the various government parks.

“It is important to note that for four months since it came into government, the present administration did not collect revenue from the transporters.

“This is in preparation for the imminent new regime, as various consultations were made to ensure that we arrived at the best approach.

“Government is also going to be sensitive to the plights of the transporters in the collection of the taxes and has also given discounts for the various categories.

“For instance, the various categories are to pay for only 25 days instead of the normal 30 or 31 days in a month,” she said.

While explaining that when they pay, developments will begin to happen in Anambra roads and parks, Commissioner Igwebuike said if the verification and enumeration exercise is successful, every commuter can be easily tracked which amounts to a win-win situation for everybody.

She stated that people alleged to be collecting revenue illegally are now under government radar and advised them to stand down or face the full embrace of the law.

On the news making the rounds that market levies were increased in the state, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Obinna Ngonadi dismissed it as lies, stating that fees paid across markets in Anambra are the same.

The Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu informed the public that the state government will continue to shoulder its responsibility of giving out adequate information to the public regarding its policies.