Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Governor Soludo in his birthday message to President Buhari said attaining the age of 80 years is a manifestation of God’s blessings and a milestone achievement worthy of celebration

He described the President as a sincere patriot who has done his best for the growth and development of the country.

He lauded the President for his honest and transparent disposition to public office, saying he is a shinning example of one who has risen above the temptation of corruption in discharging his duties

The Governor, therefore, on behalf of his family and the good people of Anambra State congratulated the President on this auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday and wished him many more glorious years ahead!