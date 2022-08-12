Awka

Anambra State Government on Friday announced the suspension of the newly appointed Transition Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Mbazulike Iloka over circumstances leading to the cause of the death of his wife, late Mrs. Chidiebere Iloka.

The suspended Nnewi North Local Government TC Chairman, was confirmed by the Anambra State House of Assembly on the 29th July, 2022 and was inaugurated alongside 20 others by Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Anambra State Governor on the 2nd of August, 2022 in Awka.

The former LGA boss had taken to his social media handle to announced the death of his wife, the late Mrs Iloka on the 7th of August, 2022.

He said the wife slumped and died.

However, following videos and pictures taken of the body of the deceased immediately after her death at the hospital, suspicion had risen over possible homicide involving the suspended Hon Mbazulike.

The graphics showed serious deep bruises and cuts on her head, forehead, ear and cheek areas.

Some sources close to the late Mrs Chidibere had said she had earlier reported several cases of domestic violence and that there was a repeat of same that Sunday morning that she died.

They revealed that an argument ensued that morning, an aftermath of the event the couple attended the previous day where it was alleged that LGA boss to have exhibited promiscuous dispositions and his wife who rebuked and tried to stop him.

In a swift response to the accusations, the Anambra government has today, suspended the newly-appointed TC chairman until further notice.

A statement signed in Awka on Friday by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne said the suspension takes effect from the 12th August, 2022 until further notice.

The statement reads: “Following the sad and sudden death of your wife, late Mrs. Chidiebere Iloka on the 7th of August, 2022, there has been massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow unfettered investigation and justice.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and handover the affairs of the local government to the Head of Local Government Administration not later than 12th August, 2022 until further notice.”

Reacting to the development, Prince Chris Azor, the Chairman, Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) described the suspension but suggested that the suspect be placed in custody to ensure that he does not influence the ongoing investigations.

“This is a timely and commendable action by Mr Governor.

“However, mere suspension is not far reaching enough.

“The Man in question, should be formally put in custody to ensure he doesn’t influence due process and proper investigation.

“Relevant authorities should do a thorough job to see that Justice is served.

“The Civil Society and concerned Citizens should be vigilant, and follow through the entire process, with a view to unravel the circumstances around the incident,” he advised.