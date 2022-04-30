Soludo Sacks 30 Anambra Markets Leaders Appointed By Obiano

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Thursday, announced the sack of caretaker committees of 30 markets in the state, appointed by his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano.

It was gathered that Soludo would constitute new ones to replace two other market leaderships with flawed elections.

The governor had at a meeting he held with the market leaders at the inception of his administration, warned that his government will have no other option that to replace any market leader who does not conform to the reforms his administration is bringing in the state commerce and industry sector.

Tops among the governor’s demands at the meeting were for the market leaders to stop illegal revenue collection and to open the markets on Mondays, in contrast with the order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB for sit-at-home.

Soludo had argued that the state was losing so much in terms of revenue to both the illegal collections by the market unions and the Monday’s sit-at-home.

A statement issued on Friday by the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, said in line with Governor Soludo’s vision and directives, the Ministry has rolled out polices to reform and modernise markets and make shopping pleasurable, so that Anambra State will regain its place as the number one place in trade and commerce.

The statement read in part;

“The government intends to strengthen the markets’ leaderships to involve progressive governance, so that the unions can become effective partners in the modernisation of the markets.

“Consequently, with these interim measures, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Anambra State, through the office of the commissioner has rolled out the following polices for immediate implementation, which includes the immediate dissolution of caretaker committees in some markets across Anambra State.

“The Markets affected are Onitsha Main Market, G.B.O Market, Bridge Head Market (Ogbo Ogwu), Ochanja Central Market, Nwugo Market (Beer Market), Progress Market, Millenuim Market, Ochanja Area Market, Sokoto Road Main Market, Onitsha, Naspa Nnewi, Electrical/Electronics Dealers Market Nnewi, Plant Parts Market Nnewi, Agba Edo United (F-Line Market, Nnewi), Ofuobi Traders Association, Nnewi, Ogbofere Market, Ogbaru Plastic Market, Shoe Manufacturing Market, Ogbaru and Iron Dealers Market, Onitsha.

“Others are Abada International Market, Okoro Ichida Market, General Motors Spare Parts Okpoko, Ogbaru, Bicycle Spare Parts, Ogbunike, Nkpor Main Market, Grain Seed Market Obosi, Synthetic Fabrics Ogidi, Building Materials Market, Ogbunike, Stockfish International, Obosi, New Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association, Obosi, Odera Market and Oye Uga Market.”

The Commissioner said there would be a reconstitution of new caretaker committees, comprising credible individuals on or before the 12th of May 2022.

The ministry maintained that it would constitute caretaker committees to replace all the executive bodies whose elections were deemed to be flawed on or before the 12th of May 2022.

“The markets affected are Ose Okwodu and Ogbaru Main Market (Relief Market),” he said.

The statement the state government will put in place a framework to hold transparent, free and fair elections across affected markets by Option A4.

“All registered members will be expected to stand behind their preferred candidate in an open election.

“All elections will be held between March and April, 2023

“We will create a credible voter register across all markets by accrediting only properly registered members of each market, as those eligible to vote in elections in the market.

“Eligibility for voting in any market election will henceforth be based on participation in the enumeration process,” he said.

The Commissioner maintained that there is no increase whatsoever in the levies collected in the market by unions or government.

