Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has urged the United States Consul to partner the state on development of export emporium.

Governor Soludo made the call when the Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos, Mr Stevens Will paid him courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

According to the Governor who addressed the media shortly after a closed door session with his visitor, said their discussion centered on opportunities which abound in trade investment and technology innovations.

“Nigeria and the US have enjoyed very long beneficial relationship, spanning decades.

“We reviewed the kind of partnerships and programmes with Nigeria and state in particular and for us to explore further areas of corporation, especially in the areas of trade and investment.

“We had fruitful conversations around those areas of technology and innovation. We are developing an export emporium, to which we need a strong partnership with them” the Governor stated.

He added that they also discussed about public health and public financing as well as reviewed preparations for this year’s election, pointing out that his government has some follow-up to do.

On his own part, the US Consul, Mr. Stevens Will noted that the meeting was to review the relationship between the US and the Nigerian government with a view to fostering it.

“It was a wonderful meeting with the Governor about the great work the US is doing with the government and people here. We talked about trade and investment and looking at exploring opportunities to expand that growth.

“Of course, we spoke about preparation for the important election and how the US has supported Nigeria’s INEC, civil society, to prepare for what we hope to be free, fair, credible election, to represent the will of the Nigerian people”, he stressed.

“We will visit as often as we can. The relationship is really important. There are people who have studied and worked in the United States to bring the expertise back here, working with our universities together, in health sector, and others, to building up better governance and stronger civil society to protect and ensure that elections are credible” he maintained.

The Consul General gave assurances that the partnership bond is something they are proud to strengthen.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Igwegbe, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioners and Special Advisers were present during the courtesy call.