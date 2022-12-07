By Christian ABURIME

The Anambra State Law Review Committee has concluded its review.

The Committee which was set up by the immediate past administration paid a courtesy call on Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, to officially submit it’s report.

The Committee was led by the former State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Uju Nworgu.

Receiving the Committee, Governor Soludo commended their efforts on the onerous task which they successfully discharged, emphasizing on the significance of digitizing Anambra State Laws.

“Part of what we would like to achieve is in line with our vision of making Anambra the digital tribe of Nigeria.

“We will liaise with our learned justices, the Chief Judge as well as the State House of Assembly to ensure that these requirements of hardcopy and so on and so forth will be a basic investment.

“By the time ndi Anambra gets acclimatized with the digital culture we are striving to imbibe, they would never want to go back to analogue”, Governor Soludo noted.

On her part, Dr Uju Nwogu pointed out that the 1979 constitution refers to removing some of the laws which she described as edits but the committee decided to convert them into laws and a host of other things they did in the laws.

“It was quite a tedious job because the laws are so many but we did all of that and at the end of the day, we have completed and concluded the revision.

“In the process of revision in accordance with the Revision Law 2019, we have two stages. The first stage is preparing the law, the second stage is to publish and print the law. This is the provision of the law.

“The circumstances of this assignment are exactly the same as the case of Lagos State in 2015 where an assignment like ours was completed by the Lagos State Law Reform Commission in the administration of Governor Ambode,” she disclosed.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje said that the Anambra State Law Revision Committee is made up of the Former Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, the Former Attorney General, Dr. Uju Nwogu, the former Solicitor General of Anambra State, Mrs Tina Emekekwu and Hon. Justice Aniukwu (Nnewi Judicial Division).

“They were inaugurated by the last administration to review all the laws in Anambra State, to update it and make it to be in line with international law best practices.

“They finally completed the assignment and have come to report to us, myself and the Governor inclusive that they have completed their task.

“We thank them immensely and ask them to bring the soft copy for us so that we can forward the same to the State House of Assembly for them to pass it into law,’ she said.

Chief of Staff to Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, among others, attended the event.