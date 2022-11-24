Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and a former governor of the State and Labour Party Presidential Flag bearer in the 2023 General Election, Mr Peter Obi on Thursday met and exchanged brotherly pleasantries at St Patrick Catholic Cathedral, Awka.

The cathedral was venue for the 70th birthday Mass of His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese.

Soludo and Obi have been caught in a war of words especially with the former making speeches and revelations, perceived to be anti to the presidential aspiration of the latter.

However, contrary to the expectations of many, both politicians met at the church and their faces did not show any form of animosity.

Also present in the well attended Mass is the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim,

Others present include, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, the National Chairman of APGA Ozomkpu Victor Oye, among other top government functionaries.