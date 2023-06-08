Soludo, Others Mourn, as Former Anambra Senator Passes on

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 8, 2023 0
Former Anambra Senator

Former senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Annie Okonkwo has reportedly died.

Okonkwo, a foremost businessman and politician hails from Ojoto, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He once represented Anambra Central in the Senate, and also vied more than once for the position of Anambra State governor. During his active days, he was a chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Okonkwo was last seen in public glare, when his son, Uche Okonkwo, who won a seat in the house of Representatives paid him a visit to present to him his certificate of return.

It was reported that Okonkwo had been undergoing ill health, and has been off public glare for a long time.

A statement shared on social media by Dr Uche Nworah, who claimed to be close to the family, and a beneficiary of Okonkwo’s kindness read;

“Okosisi Adaa! Asọ kwa!

“I just woke up to the sad news of Agunaechemba’s passing (Senator Annie Okonkwo).

“Agu was a kind man and benefactor to many. A colossus in community affairs and Nigerian politics. He was a pioneer businessman that inspired many Igbo people in the 80s, 90s and in later years with his positive exploits at Clemco Industries, RelTel Wireless and other chains of businesses.

“I am a beneficiary of his kindness and the kindness of the Okonkwos. He has finished his race on earth and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with the entire Okonkwo family at this time.”

Meanwhile, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed sadness and pains at the news of the death of former Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Chief Annie Okonkwo, popularly known as (Okaka Ojoto).

In a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime and issued on Thursday, Governor Soludo noted that as a prominent son of Anambra State who hails from Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, the late Senator Okonkwo has paid his own dues trying to serve the State.

The Governor, on behalf of Anambra State Government and the entire people of the State, commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased over this painful loss.

The Governor further prayed that the good Lord grant his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss!.

