Soludo/ Obiano In Political Cold War, As Governor-Elect Shuns Incumbent’s Last Official Function

Anambra Governor-Elect, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday distanced himself from the official commissioning of the International Conference Centre, Awka built by incumbent governor, Willie Obiano and the launching of a book that chronicled his 8 year achievement and presentation of awards to deserving Anambra people.

TNC gathered that Soludo had refused to be handed over at the ICC on March 17 as suggested by Governor Obiano, insisting that he would rather the ceremony held at the gate of the state government house, Awka.

Soludo had also rejected all the fanfare proposed for the handover ceremony, making it clear that there will be no activities and no guests invited, aside those that have functions at the event.

He was also said to have earlier made it clear that he will not be attending the commissioning, as the facility is not 100 percent completed.

Soludo’s obvious absence at the ICC commissioning event, which looks to be the last official event of the outgoing governor, appears to lend credence to insinuations from various quarters, that all is not well between the two leaders.

TNC also gathered that Prof Soludo started fighting gov Willie Obiano immediately he was returned elected on November 6, governorship election.

Meanwhile, at the commissioning which is about his last official function, Governor Obiano presented the Distinguished Anambra State Grand Commander award to many notable Anambra people, including his predecessor, Peter Obi, who he had throughout his term, maintained stiff animosity with.

Others who received the award included Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, former governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, Senator Victor Umeh, Right Honourable Uchenna Okafor, Senator Ben Obi, Chief Clem Nwogbo, among others, while the popular Anambra-born music mastro, Flavour entertained the audience.

In his remarks, Governor Obiano said the award was backed by the Anambra State Honours Law, 1995, urging recipients to continue to make the state proud.

Former Commonwealth Secretary General and Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Emeka Anyaoku who said that Governor Obiano was a wonderful partner in action and history, described him as one of the prepared leaders that Nigeria has ever had, saying that the event is an extraordinary occasion to celebrate an extraordinary man.

While stating that indeed, Anambra is on a journey to higher development trajectory, Chairman of South East and Anambra State Traditional Rulers’Council, Igwe Emeka Achebe who was the Royal Father of the day, said Anambra people are celebrating the Governor for leading the state most successfully in the past eight years, and added that the Governor’s transformational projects were delivered on time, budget and specification.

An 184-paged, 15-chapter book titled ‘Akpokuedike, Duty Call In Anambra’ authored by Mr. Ike Chioke, was also launched at the event.

Mr. Chioke who recalled that his meeting the Governor was during his days in the banking sector as the executive director of Fidelity Bank Plc, noted that they developed the thrust of the present administration.

Chioke stressed that the Governor did institutional infrastructure, as eight years down the line, the dream has been realised with the erection of ANSIPPA that eventually led to the inflow of investments and investors into the state.

Professor Osita Ogbu who reviewed the book, said the important lesson to be taken away from the book, is that political recruitment requires a thorough background check, pointing out that in the book, honesty, simplicity, joyfulness, prayerful, trustworthiness and accountability were used to describe the Governor’s parents.

He said that the creative partnership between the state and the private sector helped transform the state beyond expectation in all ramifications.