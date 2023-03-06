Awka

Mr. Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State has debunked the report that professor Chukwuma Soludo meet with President elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi at Imo State government house, Owerri, on how to stop the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi from reclaiming the mandate through Court process and to eliminate him.

The alleged report read in part; “As it stands, everyone should hold Soludo Responsible if anything happens to Peter Obi. It will be recalled that Soludo showed his potent hatred for Peter Obi when he penned a 32 pages of hatred vilifying Peter Obi and the youths.

“Soludo’s hatred for Peter Obi and everything he stands for is becoming glaring as things unfold.

“Yesterday, a Helicopter entered Awka by 1:30am and took Soludo to a secret meeting at Government House, Owerri. The agenda of the meeting is Peter Obi and how to stop him physically, politically and otherwise.

“At the meeting at Owerri, Tinubu who came in company of Seyi his son lamented the growing popularity of Peter Obi and solicited the help of Soludo to eliminate him and pass the blame to IPOB and ESN. Soludo was given Five Million Dollars in 100 dollars bills for the hatchet job.

“Soludo promised to eliminate Peter Obi and in the presence of Tinubu called his Security Adviser, AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd) and briefed him on the task at hand. Soludo returned to Anambra State by 4:40am in the morning. This plot leaked through a patriotic Imo youth who was present in the meeting.

“”Nigerians are by this revelation put on notice of the evil plots of Soludo and his cohorts.

“The Nigerian Inspector General of Police should wake up and protect Nigerians. Nothing should happen to Peter Obi.”

Aburime while reacting to a viral massage on social media, dismissed the threat on conspiracy.

He urged Ndi-Anambra, Ndigbo at large, in home and abroad to disregard the information, noting that it is a plot to cause chaos in the forthcoming State Assembly election in the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

The Media Aide to Soludo maintained that the latest allegation levelled against the governor of holding a meeting with the President-elect, on how to stop Peter Obi’s popularity (politically, physically and to eliminate him in all) are false.

According to Aburime, “None of the allegations is true. The Governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election.

“The general public are advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write up as mere falsehoods.

“They should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the State House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of governor Soludo.

“If certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserved to be condemned by every right-thinking person,” Aburime said.