The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has expressed sadness over the passage of Professor George Obiozor President-General of Ohanézè Ndígbo Worldwide.

Reflecting on the life and times of the late leader of Ndigbo Apex group, Governor Soludo said

Prof George Obiozor was a great diplomat and a solid intellectual in the diplomatic circles

He described his passage as a big loss to the people of Imo State, Ndigbo, the Nigerian nation and the world at large.

Governor Soludo further noted that as a Professor and diplomat who was the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, the late Professor Obiozor and much later, President of Ohanézè Ndígbo Worldwide, truly impacted the world around him as a leader and would therefore be solely missed

The Governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of Anambra State, commiserates with the Obiozor’s family and the government of Imo State over the irreparable loss

Late Professor George Obiozor died on the 26th of December, 2022 at the age of 80 years.