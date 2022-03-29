Soludo Monitors Resumption of Monday Activities In Anambra, As Directive Records Low Compliance

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on Monday resumed work as usual and also visited some offices within Government House to monitor compliance with his directive for resumption of Monday activities across the state.

It will be recalled that the Head of Service, Anambra State, Barrister Theodora Igwegbe last week, issued a circular to all civil servants to report to work every Monday of the week as against the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Governor Soludo had also on several fora decried the Monday weekly sit-at-home which he said, has negatively affected the economic activities of the State.

The Governor had asserted that the sit-at-home syndrome has further depleted the people’s economic fortunes especially those who engage in daily income businesses.

The Governor had also recently met with Market women and transport union leaders last week in a meeting and discussed on putting a stop to the Monday weekly sit-at-home order.

On that occasion both the Governor and Market/transport union leaders agreed to put an end to the weekly sit-at-home order by reporting to work and also ensuring that shops are opened for business every Monday.

However, despite the order by the Anambra State government that marketplaces, Parks, government offices and schools should resume Monday activities, Onitsha, Awka and other communities in the state, were a shadow of themselves today.

Our correspondent revealed that both public and private schools, commercial banks and business outlets were closed and many residents also stayed indoors due to fear of being attacked by enforcers of the sit-at-home order.

Many able bodied men were also seen playing football in different streets, while others choose to do walk out early in the morning to keep fit.

An executive of Head Bridge drug market, Mr. Mary Chaplet, however told TNC correspondent that the market is always open for trading every Monday but no trader or customers came till they closed in the afternoon.