Thursday, June 2, 2022
Soludo Meets Anambra Moslem Community, Calls For Synergy Across Board

Soludo and Anambra Muslim community

Soludo Meets Anambra Moslem Community, Calls For Synergy Across Board

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuman Soludo on Wednesday met with the Moslem Community in Anambra State, as part of his administration’s efforts to garner the support of all towards building a livable and prosperous Anambra State.

The meeting took place at the State Government House in Awka.

In recent weeks, killings have escalated in parts of Anambra State, with members of the Muslim community counted among those killed alongside natives.

The Anambra State Government had denied insinuations that certain relious or ethnic groups were being targeted in the killings, saying Anambra people have suffered the bulk of the insecurity.

Addressing his guests yesterday at the Government House, Governor Soludo emphasized that Anambra people are accommodating and peace loving people.

Governor Soludo reassured that the current insecurity in the State is being addressed and very soon peace will return to the state.

The Governor added that his government welcomes and is also disposed to partnering with well-meaning and development-oriented individuals in the state, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations to move the state forward economically.

“In the effort to build a livable and prosperous homeland, we recognize that everyone is important.

“That is why as a state, we are as accommodating as is expected.

“My administration is committed to building a homeland where indigenes and non-indigenes alike can find opportunities in an environment of peace and stability,” Soludo said.

The Governor charged members of the Moslem Community to remain law abiding and synergize with him to build a liveable and prosperous homeland where anybody can live and do business.

The leader of the delegation Alhaji Abdulrahim Suberu, said the Muslim community representatives were at Government House to show solidarity as well as pledge support to Governor Soludo’s government.

Alhaji Suberu commended Governor Soludo’s strategic approach to solving security challenges in the state.

He recalled that the state had been peaceful until the recent upsurge of criminal activities by some misguided elements and noted that the Muslim community in the state were glad because the Governor has shown firm resolve to tackle the issue head-long.

