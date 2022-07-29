Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Thursday called for speedy trial of inmates in the nation’s correctional facilities

Governor Soludo made this call when he visited the Awka Correctional Centre to mark his 62nd birthday with the inmates.

The Governor also used the occasion to announce plans to grant prerogative of mercy to three inmates in the Nigerian Correctional Service within the jurisdiction of the Awka Custodial Center, next week.

According to the Governor, who disclosed that the review is still ongoing, the pardon, he said is an offshoot of the review which ended in May.

He stressed that another review will be concluded to pardon those who truly deserve it after spending a reasonable period of time in the Correctional Centre.

Governor Soludo also said that the Executive and Judiciary arms of Government are already synergizing to make for speedy trial by exploring the option of virtual sessions, so that those awaiting trial could easily be served justice.

While pointing out that it is heartbreaking for people to await trial for many years in custody, without conviction, the Governor reiterated that justice delayed is justice denied.

“I understand that many of you have been here for a long time without going to court while some have been convicted and are hoping for a miracle.

“There are also many who have stayed here and genuinely repented of their transgressions and are looking up to God for a brighter day.

“I share in all your pains and I want to assure that we will as a government, work with the judiciary to fast-track the judicial process to ensure that people are not incarcerated without cause and for offences they did not commit,” he said.

Soludo promised to fix the roof of the Center’s health clinic, provide a central solar power and cable television subscription, while the review of conditions of inmates continues.

The Governor disclosed to the inmates of his administration’s plan to build a liveable and prosperous smart mega city, asking them to join hands with him in whatever way they can, to make the state and society at large, a better place to live, work and enjoy.

The Controller of Correctional Centre, Anambra State Command, Mr. Pat Chukwuemeka eulogized Governor Soludo as a man who honours his words whenever he makes promises.

The Controller reiterated that notwithstanding the fact that Governor Soludo came at a difficult time when the polity was troubled, he has made outstanding successes within the very short period

He pledged to keep supporting his administration’s policies for the overall development of the state.

Food items were distributed to the inmates during the visit which also witnessed the presence of the Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, among other dignitaries.