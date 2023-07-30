Soludo Inspects Ongoing Projects In Onitsha, Terminates Contract With TEC Engineering 

Anambra State Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR has terminated the contract with TEC Engineering Nig Ltd, the contractor handling the rehabilitation of Niger Street road project in Onitsha.

The Governor terminated the 2.17km Niger street road Fegge with a 1.1km flood control channel contract when he paid an inspection visit to the project and discovered that the contractor was not delivering according to the timelines and agreement reached before the contract was awarded

He accused the contractors, of negligence and lack of capacity to deliver the job.

The Governor gave assurance that another contractor will be engaged to execute the job and reiterated that street trading have been banned in the state, as new markets are being built where street traders can stay and trade.

The Governor also inspected Ose market, Bida road, Emodi street, Oduigbo-Ochanja Market, Fegge, Onitsha South Stadium, and creek road in Onitsha.

He promised that street lights will be installed on the roads and all drainages will be cleared to enable free flow of water all the way to river Niger.

Governor Soludo also pointed out that Onitsha South Stadium will be renovated into Urban entertainment, leisure, recreational centre which will be family friendly.

He said that a framework will be created where the state sports development commission and onitsha south local government will synergize to actualize the plan.

Officials who accompanied the inspection tour include Anambra Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Works Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba, Special Adviser Political Matters Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, AVM Ben Chiobi Rtd, Chairman Anambra Urban Regeneration Council Architect Mike Okonkwo, among others.