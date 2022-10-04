Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Monday inaugurated a new board for Anambra State Investment, Promotion and Protection Agency, ANSIPPA.

The governor performed the function at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The board has the Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mustafa Chike Obi as Chairman while a Civil Servant, Chinedu Onyuike will serve as the Secretary.

Other members include the MD/CEO, ANSIPPA, Mr. Mark Okoye, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje – Member, Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme – Member, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi – Member and Chiamaka Nnake – Member.

Others are Mr. Obinna Ngonadi -Member, Sammy Chidoka – Member, Christian Udechukwu – Member, Dr. Marcel Offormata – Member and Dr. Emeka Okeke – Member.

Speaking shortly after performing the hybrid event, Governor Soludo described the agency as a very important for government that will always play a critical and decisive role in industrialization of Anambra, prevailing on them to strictly work with the mandate of the agency.

He revealed that this is an unusual and challenging time of lean resources, debt profile, insecurity, infrastructure and others, pointing out that it is an era where there are opportunities and threats to financing options.

“I want to you to focus on thinking outside the box to explore creative opportunities to reck in some other financing options,” the governor advised.

The Governor further noted that Anambra has the largest concentration of entrepreneurs, but the major missing link is not having a liveable prosperous homeland, stressing that it is time for ANSIPPA to step up and play its one-stop-shop role.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Chike Obi who joined the inauguration online, recalled that he was a beneficiary of Governor Soludo’s big ideas and expressed optimism that the Governor will continue to make Anambra a world class state.

He thanked the Governor for thinking him fit for the job, assuring of his unalloyed effort and commitment to make the agency a world class institution.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the State government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu said ANSIPPA was set up by law in 2014, noting that the Governor has decided to position it as a development control agent.

Present at the brief event were Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, her Special Duties Counterpart, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, among others.

Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) was established when the Anambra State House of Assembly enacted the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Law No. 0331-1899 of 2014.

Operating as a corporate body, ANSIPPA was mandated with the protection, promotion, monitoring, coordination, and assistance of current investors in, and potential investors to Anambra State.