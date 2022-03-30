Soludo Forwards List Of Commissioner-Nominees, Special Advisers To Anambra Legislature

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday, confirmed receipt of the authentic list of Commissioner-nominees from the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The list was contained in a letter, dated March 23, 2022 and addressed to the Legislature.

Reading out the letter during yesterday’s plenary, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Victor Okafor confirmed that Special Advisers’ nomination lists were also received by the House.

He subsequently, directed the lists to the appropriate House Committee for further scrutiny and legislative actions pending its presentation to the plenary of the House for possible consideration on the next adjourned date, which is slated for Tuesday April 5, 2022.

Below is the authentic list of Commissioner Designates, submitted by the Executive to the Legislature;

Dr. Forster Ihejiofor, Commissioner for Agriculture. Prof. Offornze Amuchieazi, SAN, Commissioner for Lands. Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, Commissioner for Works And Infrastructure. Ms. Chiamaka Helen Nnake, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning. Dr. Afam Ben Obidike, Commissioner for Health. Mr. Patrick Agha Mba, Commissioner for Youth Development. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Marycelline Obinabo, Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare. Dr. Obinna Chima Ngonadi, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry. Engr. Julius Mmelikam Chukwuemeka, Commissioner for Power and Water Resources. Prof. Ngozi Theresa Chuma-Udeh, Commissioner for Education. Mr. Paul Nwosu, Commissioner for Information. Mr. Ifeatu Chinedu Onejeme, Commissioner for Finance. Barr. (Mrs) Patricia Ifeoma Igwebuike, Commissioner for Transport. Engr. Felix Chinedu Odimegwu, Commissioner for Environment. Mr. Chikodi Anara, Commissioner for Homeland Affairs. Prof. (Mrs) Sylvia Chika Ifejeme, Commissioner for Attorney General/Justice Mr. Collins Anthony Nwabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs. Mr. Donatus Nduka Onyenji, Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism. Barr. Anthony Ikechukwu Ifeanya, Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources. Barr. Paulinus Ifechukwu Onyeka, Commissioner for Housing.