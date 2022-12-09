By Christian ABURIME

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has rejoiced with His Eminence Francis Cardinal Arinze who celebrated his 90th birthday anniversary

The Governor attended a Holy Mass of Thanksgiving held at Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, to mark the birthday celebration.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Soludo said: “We have gathered to celebrate one of the finest gifts God has given to the world.

“You have been such a great influence and inspiration to the universal world, Anambra State, Nigeria and to me personally.

“I recount, you had a special mass for me and my predecessor, giving me a message which I will never forget.

“You told me, that while I am in a haste to change the world, I should always remember that the people i deal with, are children of Adam and Eve,” Soludo said.

Governor Soludo also gave special thanks to the Diocese of Onitsha, for organizing such an auspicious event and to everyone who attended the mass on a Thursday (working day).

Governor Soludo also stated that it was nice to be in the same Mass with his immediate predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano and wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, APGA Senatorial Candidate for Anambra North, as well as the former Governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The Governor wished His Eminence, Good Health and Many More Years on Earth.

Francis Cardinal Arinze who is an illustrious son of Eziowelle Community in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State, in response, thanked the Governor and other personalities who came to celebrate the special occasion with him for their esteemed presence

Cardinal Arinze is the Arch Bishop Emeritus of Onitsha Diocese, a highly placed patriarch and an Ecclesiastical Ancestor in the Catholic World.

Personalities in attendance include, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), Sen. Victor Umeh (Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Anambra Central), Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu (Ike Cubana) APGA Candidate, Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Cardinals, Bishops, Monsignors, Rev. Fathers, Traditional Rulers, Papal Knights among others.