Soludo Dares IPOB, ESN, Directs Full Resumption Of Monday Activities In Anambra

Anambra state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Friday directed immediate reactivation of Monday activities across parts of the state, in contrast with the order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, insisting on sit-at-home every Mondays.

Parts of Anambra have since the commencement of the IPOB order last year, been a ghost of itself as markets, parks, schools and even government offices were shut down completely every Monday.

There have also been reports of violence including killings and destruction of private and public property, attributed to defiance of the IPOB order.

Anambra State has been said to be losing an estimated 19.6 billion naira every Monday that sit-at-home is observed, with the poor and average means citizens, said to be mainly affected by the order.

In his inaugural speech after he was sworn into office, Prof Soludo had argued that the order has ended up impoverishing the people, instead of giving momentum to the Biafran agitation.

According to him, the agitators need to re-interrogate their campaigns to stop actions that cause more hardship on the people they claim to be fighting for their wellbeing.

But in a more resolute dimension, Soludo on Friday during a meeting with all the market leaders in the state at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, Governor Soludo directed that all markets in the state will henceforth open on Mondays as well as other working days.

According to him, arrangements have been made to provide security for traders so that hoodlums do not harass them.

“Do not be afraid.

“Security agencies will be there to protect you as you open markets,” Soludo assured.

Meanwhile, the State Head of Service, Barr Theodora Igwegbe has directed that all public servants must henceforth report at their places of work on Mondays as they do on other workdays.

A statement from the HOS on Friday, read thus: “Following the need to reposition the service for better performance and productivity, the Governor of Anambra State Professor Chukwuma Soludo has directed that all Public Servant should henceforth report at their places of work on Mondays.

“Consequently, absence from duty on Mondays or any other official workday without approval will be viewed as serious misconduct, which will attract appropriate sanctions.

“This directive takes immediate effect.

“Political office holders, permanent secretaries and all heads of non-Ministerial departments are to disseminate the content of this circular to all public servants under their supervision and also monitor compliance.”