Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, over the weekend sustained his efforts at turning around road infrastructure in the state with the flag off of the construction of the 1.8-kilometer Ama Isi Udala village road, Ifite-Ogwari road project in Ayamelum Local Government Area.

The road project was flagged off because of how strategic it is and the access it provides to the irrigation basin in the area.

According to the Governor, the flag-off is a promise which he has come to fulfill.

“Before I came, I met with the stakeholders of Ayamelum, where they pleaded that we construct the Ayamelum road, linking Awka with a bridge and I considered it as very strategic.

“They also said that Ayamelum people are not in employment in the public sector. Nine months into our administration, we recruited 5000 teachers, and Ayamelum people are there in their numbers.

“You also asked for roads. Which is what we have come to do today. Your stakeholders also requested for appointments and we are already on it; all happening within ten months. We will do more,” the Governor stressed.

Soludo explained that the first road which is about 27 kilometers linking Ayamelum to the State capital is ongoing and very strategic and will be delivered in a few months time.

“The Commissioner just told me that the bridge has been designed. I can’t wait for the bridge to go across the river.

“But most importantly, Ayamelum is APGA land. On election day, make sure you come out enmasse to vote APGA all the way,” he pleaded.

Soludo urged the people to imbibe the culture of fulfilling their responsibility towards the development of the state, through prompt payment of tax.

He explained that against the advice of some stakeholders for his government to engage only foreign contractors for construction of Anambra roads, he chose New Idea construction company, which he noted, has capacity and competence to deliver.

“They mobilized to site immediately they were given the contract, it shows capacity, but they should bear in mind that the contract reads that the road will last a minimum of twenty years,” concluded the Governor.

The Commissioner for Works, Engineer Ifeanyi Okoma noted that Governor Soludo has great interest in integrated development across the state, pointing out that the road being flagged off, is guaranteed to last for twenty years and has five months completion date.

Speaking on behalf of New Idea Construction Company, Igwe Ben Emeka thanked Governor Soludo for giving an indigenous company like theirs, the opportunity to showcase their handwork.

“I want to assure the governor that by April ending, we must have delivered according to the contract agreement”, he added.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly and APGA Flag-bearer for Ayamelum state House Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor recalled all the promises the Governor made to the people when he came to canvass for votes for the party and stressed that the flag-off and other things to come are in fulfilment of those promises.

He appealed to the people to vote APGA all the way if they are interested in continuity and development.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Transition Committee Chairman for Ayamelum, Mr. Livy Onyenwe, Commissioner for Petroleum, Barrister Tony Ifeanya, MD/CEO ATMA, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, the APGA Senatorial Candidate for Anambra North, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, the APGA Flag-bearer for Oyi, Ayamelum Federal Constituency, Lady Maurene Gwacham, among others attended the event which featured cutting of tape to signal official flag-off of the road.