Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has warmly felicitated Anambra state’s foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.

Governor Soludo in his congratulatory message joins friends and family members to rejoice with the celebrant on this special occasion, describing it as a milestone deserving of celebration and deep appreciation to God Almighty for His grace and mercy upon the celebrant’s life.

Governor Soludo further commended Emeka Offor’s vast business knowledge, experience and contributions to the growth of the nation’s economy and development of the society.

The Governor therefore wished the celebrant a happy birthday celebration and prayed that the Almighty God continues to keep him in good health and grant him many more years of robust services to the society and the nation at large.

Sir Emeka Offor is an oil magnate and a successful entrepreneur who hails from Irefi Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State.

14 total views, 14 views today