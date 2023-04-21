Anambra state governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo has felicitated with Muslim faithful in Anambra State and across the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Congratulating the Muslim faithful on the completion of the 30-day fast, Governor Soludo stressed that the spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah.

He urged Muslims and other Nigerians to live in peace, love and harmony with one another as brothers and sisters.

The Governor encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, despite the difficulties and economic hardship in the country but charged them to live in peace with one another and continually pray for the country.

While noting that Ramadan was a season of discipline and sacrifice, the governor urged them to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less-privileged amongst them.

Governor Soludo said: “The holy month of Ramadan, no doubt, has drawn you closer to the Almighty Allah. The period was one characterised by discipline, humility and love for fellow men and women. I urge you not to depart from these noble principles”.

“Let these teachings of the holy month define your future relationship with fellow Muslims and other citizens. I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the difficulties and economic challenges the country is currently passing”.

The Governor also called on the Nigerian leaders irrespective of religion and denomination to draw from the lessons of the Ramadan in ensuring justice, equity and good governance to every citizens. The governor reminded his fellow leaders that leadership is a trust for which they would render account of their stewardship to God in the fullness of time.

He sued for peace among the component parts of the country, stressing that without peace, no meaningful development can take place.