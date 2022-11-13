Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has congratulated Dr. Prudence Chukwubundo Chuma-Udeh for making the State and Nation proud.

Synonymous with the brand Anambra as the light of the Nation, the Anambra-born medical doctor Chuma-Udeh working at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, topped the list of fourty (40) medical students who emerged out of the five thousand (5000) that wrote the Primary Examination in Surgery.

With her emergence, Dr. Prudence Chukwubundo Chuma-Udeh ranks highest in the entire West Africa; a feat that is in tandem with Governor Soludo’s vision of equipping Ndi Anambra that can be exportable abroad.

Her twin sister, Chukwudiogo Chuma-Udeh also passed her primary examination in Gynaecology.

Both twin sisters work at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku.

Indeed, the Soludo-led administration had always harped on building capacity that can favourably compete anywhere in the world and this feat is an energiser to what his government represents and has to offer.

This good news is coming at the back of 5 teachers from Anambra who won the President’s Teachers’ Award last month.

Two (2) out of the five (5) teachers from the state won overall best teachers in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Said Governor Soludo, “the true Anambra spirit is known for hard work and excellence.

“Congratulations to Dr. Prudence Chukwubundo Chuma-Udeh for this feat. It’s a win for Anambra state and a win for Nigeria”.

The Governor who is committed to making Anambra education sector the best in Nigeria has budgeted N8.4 billion to revamp the system.

Recall, that the Governor recruited 5,000 teachers in the state for the sole purpose of improving the quality of teachers and teaching that will mould products that can be exportable abroad.

Governor Soludo has on behalf of the State Government and good people of Anambra, felicitated with the twin sisters and charged them never to relent but continue to be shining lights to youths of this generation.