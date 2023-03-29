Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, has felicitated with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Airpeace, Chief Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, CON, on the occasion of his 59th birthday anniversary

Governor Soludo while congratulating the Airpeace boss described him as an illustrious son of Anambra State who has contributed immensely to the growth of the Aviation sector in the country

The Governor noted that Chief Onyema’s foray in the Aviation sector has not only created jobs but has greatly impacted positively in the growth of the nation’s economy.

He commended his steadfastness, hardwork and unyielding commitment to the nation and his community

The Governor prays that God Almighty grants him good health and long life as he continues to render more services to his community and the nation