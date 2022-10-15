Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned in very strong terms, the killing of three operatives of Anambra State Vigilante who were on official duty at Nkwo, Igboukwu, Aguata Council Area.

It was gathered that the slain vigilante operatives include a popular vigilante commander Okeke Emeka known as Shabba, and his orderlies, Nnayelu Orizu and Chukwuma Ubaego.

There were claims that the killing was carried out by members of a kidnapping ring whose leader was busted by Shaba’s team some days ago.

The attackers were said to have driven to the bar, alighted from their vehicle and opened fire on the two orderlies at the entrance of the bar before going inside to shoot the commander dead.

While condemning the dastardly killings in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo reiterated that those responsible for the killing of the three Vigilante operatives will be fished out wherever they are to face justice.

“This particular act of killing is inhuman and totally unacceptable.

“The perpetrators will surely not go scot-free as we are fully determined to fish them out to pay dearly for their crimes,” Governor Soludo reassured.

The Governor further reassured that those who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah convoy and some military personnel will equally be apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Soludo therefore commiserated with the families of the deceased and Igboukwu Community, assuring that the death of the Vigilante operatives will not be in vain.