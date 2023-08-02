Soludo Commissions Solution Innovation District As Anambra Youths Embrace The New Digital

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commissioned the temporary site for the Solution Innovation District located at De Destination Hub, Awka.

The Innovation district which is a one-stop shop for youths in the areas of services and innovation, will provide training, incubation, and access to internet for youths with steady power supply

Performing the function, Governor Soludo congratulated the 20,000 Anambra youths who recently participated in the initial training programme of the Solution Innovation District, for acquiring various digital skills online.

The Governor thanked Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation for partnering with the state government to make the project a reality, revealing that the current Government House will become the permanent site of the Solution Innovation District once he moves into the ongoing new government house under construction

He added that the district is a sign of the state government’s commitment to developing Anambra youths.

“The world may be going east or west, but Nigeria must go through necessary disruptive changes. The removal of subsidy and floating of exchange rate are just some of these changes. It is quite auspicious that we are opening this district at this critical time.

“Our greatest resource is our human capital, and we want to mine it to its infinite elasticity. Only those who can see tomorrow. Only those who plan and work towards it, can control the future. I ask our youths to look up to opportunities in these ongoing disruptive changes.

“In a digital age, human capital appreciates with continuous usage. We must keep on innovating and acquiring multiple scalable skills to control the future.

“We want the youths and children of ndi Anambra to be prepared for this future. Invention, innovation, and technology,” Governor Soludo said.

“We must focus on tomorrow. The old order is gone, so let’s not cry to bring it back. We are empowering and training our youths to control the future and become champions of the world.

“Technology is our mantra. We want to get technology to become our culture. Everything technology and technology everywhere!

“The 0.01 criminals that cause nuisance in our society cannot define us. They are completely insignificant,” the Governor stressed.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms Chinwe Okoli thanked the Governor for his commitment in actualizing the vision which she explained is quite timely.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha Mba and the Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu respectively said that the district is in line with Governor Soludo’s commitment to develop Anambra youths.

Best beneficiaries of the “Level Up Anambra” digital training were presented with laptops.

The Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, Chief Protocol Officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) and other Members of Anambra State Executive Council, Members of Anambra State House of Assembly, Transition Committee Chairmen, among others attended the event.