Soludo Commissions School Projects Built By Philanthropist, Recommits To Revolutionizing Education In Anambra

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commended Mr. Clem Nwogbo, Chairman, Awka Millenium City Development Company Limited and M-P Infrastructure Limited for his social investments in the education sector through the “adopt a school” initiative

Governor Soludo spoke at an event at the Capital City Secondary School, Awka during the commissioning of projects built by Mr. Clem Nwogbo.

The projects include a storey building housing digital library, classrooms, and assembly hall at Capital City Secondary School, rehabilitation and grassing of football field at Amaenyi Community Primary School and construction of drainage channel to combat erosion at Amaenyi Primary school, Awka.

Others include, modern toilet facilities at both schools including borehole, and overhead tanks for constant water supply as well as re-equipping of physics, biology and chemistry laboratories.

Speaking while inaugurating the projects, Governor Soludo stated the selfless gesture by Mr. Clem Nwogbo should be emulated by other wealthy Ndi Anambra.

The Governor reiterated that the greatest investment one can make in life is in human capital development.

He added that his administration will encourage school adoption initiative by building a systematic framework for its emergence in Anambra State.

“The fate of our public schools is like those of our aged parents who depend solely on their children for survival after years of valuable contributions to making the children who they have become today.

“It is with this in mind that discerning ndị Anambra have gone back to inject life into public Primary and Secondary schools within our local communities.

“The “adopt a school initiative” is one we must mainstream in a State like Anambra where Private/individual contribution to the GDP is at an enviable 98%.

“I want to commend Chief Nwogbo for these projects which he called the Corporate Social Responsibility projects of his company, Awka Millennium City, a Real Estate concern, with a client base across the country.

“I am delighted at this singular sense of community, which of course is typical of the Anambra Spirit.

“This is who we are,” the governor said.

Soludo charged the parents and children to seize the opportunity to learn, saying Chief Nwogbo has caused a disruption that will positively alter the minds of our children, and most certainly will receive God’s choicest blessings on behalf of thousands who may not have had the privilege of quality public education save for his intervention.

“This is my call to other illustrious Sons and Daughters of Anambra State to get back to their communities and solve a problem.

“In places like Neni, we’ve had interventions in rural road construction of about 18km by the Late Anthony Enukeme (TONIMAS) God bless his soul.

“I also note the construction of 12km more in Adazi by individuals who understand the burden of development as a collective responsibility.

“No one is too poor that they have nothing to give, and none is too rich that they have nothing to receive.

“If you can afford a pencil, go home and give it to the public school in your community.

“When we all have this mindset, then we can be sure that we are halfway into creating a prosperous homeland,” the governor noted.

Governor Soludo also praised teachers, asserting that a school is as good as the quality of teachers and the quality of teaching.

He emphasised that his government has begun the recruitment of more teachers and will also embark on the training and retraining of teachers for effective and qualitative teaching.

Governor Soludo also advised the pupils at the adopted schools to take advantage of the opportunity by focusing more on their studies and refraining from any anti-social vices that could derail their educational pursuits.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Clem Nwogbo said the adoption of the two schools was as a result of the needs assessment conducted in the two schools.

He stated he was glad that his organisation’s little efforts in their various corporate social responsibility projects tie into the bigger agenda of Governor Soludo, which he said are well articulated in the Soludo Solution document.

He also commended Governor Soludo for beginning the school adoption experiment over 12 years ago with Amorji Primary School in his Isuofia community which led to exponential growth of students’ enrolment in the school from 200 to over 900 students.

Apart from adoption of the two schools, Capital City Secondary School and Amaenyi Primary School, Mr. Nwogbo revealed that following the needs assessment conducted in the two schools in identified subject areas, they have twenty teachers on their pay roll whose salaries and emoluments for the next five years will be funded by his organization.

“Other interventions which had been undertaken and funded by the organisation recently include eye examinations and care for students and teachers in the two adopted schools,” he enumerated.

The Commissioner for Education Professor Ngozi Chinwude also commended Mr. Nwogbo, saying his efforts in adopting the two schools will ultimately impact positively on the lives of the students in future and called on other indigenes in the state to emulate him.

