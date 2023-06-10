Soludo commissions first steel manufacturing company in the Southeast region

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has commissioned the first manufacturing steel industry in the South-East region.

The ceremony was performed at the company, located along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Council.

Milton Steel Manufacturing Company is founded by the CEO, Hon. Innocent Ojike (Ojicam), who is also as the company’s majority shareholder, among other partners.

In his address, Governor Soludo hailed the team of partners who helped build the magnificent edifice, saying that it sends a message about the importance of partnership.

Governor Soludo maintained that he has come to celebrate three things including the company, industry, and homeland consciousness.

He emphasized that the company, which is the first steel facility in the south-east of Nigeria, will manufacture rods of all sizes, saying that steel is an important requirement for industrialization.

The Governor explained that his administration’s objective is to transit from a primarily informal commercial sector to one that is industrialized, a technology hub, and a source of leisure and entertainment.

“As a government, we stand, ready to provide every assistance. We have signed an agreement with EEDC to provide the state with 24-hour electricity. We will put in every infrastructural facility to make it happen, now that it is on the concurrent list.

“Their only request is power, and we will assist them in generating power for efficiency and productivity.

“My primary responsibility as governor is to serve as the chief marketing officer for everything produced in Anambra.

“The best way to create jobs is to buy items made in the state. When you buy products made in the diaspora, you are creating jobs in other countries,” Governor Soludo explained.

The governor, who reiterated his goal of making the state an industrialized hub, said that Anambra is well renowned for its entrepreneurship and global network in terms of partnership.

He noted that the main goal of his administration is to transit the state from importation to exportation.

Speaking earlier, the CEO of Milton Steel Manufacturing Company and Member Representing Oyi Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Innocent Ojike (Ojicam) expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo for commissioning the company.

He revealed that his primary vision is to encourage ndi Anambra in the diaspora to come home to invest in the state. He further said by this way jobs will be created in the homeland which will help in closing the poverty gap, and raising people’s standard of living. He added that the newly commissioned company intends to hire about 200 people with the intention to hire more as the company progresses

In his vote of thanks, the Transition Committee Chairman for Oyi Local Government Arear, Mr. Emmanuel Nweke, recalled Governor Soludo’s first visit to Awkuzu in August last year to commission the Telemedicine Center in the area saying that this is his second visit to Awkuzu, this time, to commission Milton Steel Company. He also praised the Governor’s dedication to providing jobs for the youths.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, MD Milton Steel Company, Sir Nobert Nworah, members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, among others attended the event.

