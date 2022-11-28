Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has commiserated with victims and owners of some shops at the Kano Street, beside Main Market, Onitsha, following a fire incident that occured in the market

The unfortunate fire incident occurred around 1:00 am, in the morning of Monday 28th, November, 2022 and officers of the Anambra State Fire Service were on ground to extinguish it.

Governor Soludo expressed sadness over the incident that left shops and goods razed and the losses incurred

“I commiserate with the shop owners over the inferno.

“As a responsive government, we are already on top of the situation, investigating the remote and immediate causes of the fire, as well as the losses incurred with a view to averting a future recurrence of the disaster”, said Professor Soludo.

“Efforts of our emergency responders like the state fire service contributed in extinguishing the fire and I find their efforts heartwarming.

I encourage those affected to remain strong and resolute in the face of the extreme loss as we continue to work with relevant institutions to find lasting solutions to the perennial fire incidences across the state”, the Governor further stressed

Governor Soludo also directed the State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim in company of the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka and the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa to convey government commiseration to the affected victims and leadership of the market.

The Governor wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate the need for citizens to adhere to fire safety measures particularly in this season of the year.