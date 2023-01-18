Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has warmly congratulated Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCVO, CFR, CON (Adazie Obosi), former Commonwealth Secretary General who clocked ninety (90) years of age today, January 18, 2023.

Governor Soludo in his congratulatory message described Chief Emeka Anyaoku as an astute and experienced diplomat who has demonstrated immense capacity to duty with outstanding achievements worthy of commendation.

The Governor noted that attaining the age of 90 years was worthy of celebration and deserving of immense gratitude to God Almighty for His grace and protection. He added that the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth has remained a reliable and dutiful man who has meritoriously served both at the global stage, the nation and his immediate community.

Governor Soludo further recalled the various developmental programmes executed during his tenure as the Commonwealth helmsman, particularly the exceptional roles he played in the struggle for freedom, justice and democracy in the continent of Africa and across the globe.

While wishing the celebrant many blissful years ahead, Governor Soludo prayed to God to grant him good health and wisdom to continue to render more selfless services to humanity.