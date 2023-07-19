Soludo Celebrates Peter Obi at 62

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has congratulated the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party at the February 2023 Presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, CON, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, the Governor joined other well meaning Nigerians to wish Mr Peter Obi happy birthday. He equally prayed for long life and good health as he marks his 62nd birthday anniversary

Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, CON is a businessman and politician who served as Governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA from March to November 2006, February to May 2007, and June 2007 to March 2014.