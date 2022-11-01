Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated Francis Cardinal Arinze on his attainment of ninety (90) years of age.

Cardinal Arinze is Nigeria’s oldest Cardinal and Prince of the Holy Roman Catholic Church.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo said Cardinal Arinze remains a selfless Christian leader who commands respect and followership.

Governor Soludo said, “On this special day, I join well-meaning Catholic faithful and well-wishers all over the global space, to celebrate Your Eminence.

“You have remained a reference point to Catholicism and evangelization of the gospel in Africa and beyond; a selfless Christian leader who commands respect and followership.

“Today affords us the opportunity to celebrate you and pray that God’s abundance grace continues to rest on your life as you clock 90 years”.

His. Eminence, Francis Cardinal Arinze was born on November 1, 1932 to the Arinze home of Eziowelle in Anambra State, South Eastern region of Nigeria in West Africa.

He was ordained to the Catholic Priesthood on 23rd November 1958 by Cardinal Gregorio Pietro Agagianian and consecrated Bishop on the 29th day of August 1965 by Archbishop Charles Heerey of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha in Anambra State.

On 25th May, 1985, he was created Cardinal by His Holiness, Pope John Paul II.