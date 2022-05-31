Soludo At Aguata Diocesan Synod, Re-affirms Commitment To Battling Security, Idolatry In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has said the war he is waging against perpetrators of the heinous crimes in the state, is a fight between light and darkness, to ensure that the state does not relapse into idolatry.

Professor Soludo made the disclosure while speaking at the 2nd session of the 6th Synod of the Diocese of Aguata, Anglican Communion, and Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger.

The Governor attended the synod in the company of his wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo.

Governor Soludo emphasized that the people of Anambra State are predominantly Christians and will not succumb to the practice of idolatry and urged the people to rise and defend their Christian faith against the threat of idolatry practice.

The Anambra helmsman who disclosed that the criminals have camps in the forests, where they practice idolatry, insisted that their kidnappings and killings are just a lucrative criminal enterprise and not about liberation movement, or any form of political agitations.

“The criminals terrorising the people of the State had for almost three years held sway in most of the local government areas in the Southern part of the state.

“The evil criminals now see kidnapping and killing as a lucrative criminal enterprise.

“These people perpetrating the heinous crimes against the State have camps in the forests where they also practice idolatry.

“People of Anambra State are predominantly Christians and will not succumb to the practice of idolatry.

“I therefore urge you as Christians, to rise and defend your faith against the threat of idolatry practice,” Soludo pleaded.

The Governor further urged Christians to close ranks as one united body, adding that the Body of Christ is one without discrimination in denomination of either being Pentecostal, Anglican or Catholic.

He reassured Ndi Anambra that security, peace and order will return to Anambra soon as the vision to build a liveable and prosperous homeland remains his focus.

Governor Soludo also remarked that his government has declared a state of Emergency on roads and traffic management as well as security.

In his charge, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, while reminding the governor that Anambrarians expect a lot from him given the current state of things in the state, assured him of the continuous support of the church to ensure that his administration succeeds.

In a sermon hinged on the theme of the synod; “Divine Principles of Transformation: Leadership”, the Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Enugu North, Right Reverend Sosthenes Eze described leadership as God’s idea and initiative, but regretted that Nigeria’s leadership philosophy, which is mostly consumption-based, has continued to bring the pillars of national development down.

Bishop Eze noted that the responsibility of leadership is the ability to solve problems, adding that to have a genuine leadership in Nigeria, leaders must see themselves as servants, transform their life and be visionary.

The Synod later prayed for the governor, his family, and Anambra State in general, seeking God’s wisdom to enable the governor accomplish his vision to remodel the state.