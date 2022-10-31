Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo in continuation of his road flag offs, on Sunday, flagged off the 5.12 kilometer Adagbe-Abagana-Nimo road in Njikoka Council Area.

Performing the function, Governor Soludo appreciated the people of Njikoka for voting him into power.

He explained that the award of the contract was in fulfilment of his promise to them for trusting him with their votes, regretting the poor road challenge faced by people of the state, which has made him declare a state of emergency on Anambra roads.

He gave the assurance that every local government will be impacted.

“I was duly informed that this particular road is the worst in Njikoka.

“In 8 months time, we shall return to celebrate the completion of this road, driving through it to Nnewi because it’s a major bypass and very strategic.

“Our emphasis is on the key roads we have started flagging off. We have been touring round the state to see the condition of the roads

“Before the end of November, we would have flagged off between 220 and 250 kilometer of roads.

“All the roads awarded shall be completed! There shall be no white elephant project.

“We will complete this road in 8 months’ time,” Governor Soludo assured.

The governor assured that his government is committed to building quality roads that will stand the test of time.

He said, “If there’s no APGA, we won’t be celebrating this road construction today.

“We will build roads all over Anambra given our limited resources because every community has bad roads.”

He pleaded with the people to pay their taxes, stressing that he doesn’t want the people to pass through sufferings by next year December.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr Okoma said the Governor is very particular with the 5.12 km road with 200 milimiliter, 8 inches stone base and guarantee of 20 years; that the road has 8 months completion date.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Njikoka Chief Clems Aguiyi on behalf of the people welcomed Mr Governor to their home, praising him for the good work he is doing and encouraged the Governor never to relent.

The Chairman disclosed that they have inaugurated Njikoka volunteer corps, consisting of 59 personnel for the purpose of assisting to develop the community, free of cost.

The Member representing Njikoka constituency two at Anambra House of Assembly, Dr. Pete Ibida acknowledged that Governor Soludo is the first Governor to inspect the road twice to get first hand knowledge, saying that it is only in Abuja that such quality of roads exist.

According to him, the road is a wonderful network that will reduce man hours, leading to Nnewi and Port-Harcourt.

He declared Governor Soludo as sent by God to rescue the people of Njikoka, assuring him of their massive votes for another four years in power.