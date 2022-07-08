Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Friday issued apologies to self-acclaimed Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere for an assault on him by an official of the State Taskforce on demolition of illegal buildings in the state.

On Thursday, the taskforce had demolished part of the prophet’s church as well as other structures built on Sakamori Nwangene in Fegge Onitsha.

In the course of the exercise, the prophet had interfered with the exercise, resulting in an official of the taskforce manhandling him before he was eventually brought under control.

The development had generated public outburst especially on social media as many condemned the assault on Odumeje as unwarranted.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on his official Facebook page, Governor Soludo maintained that the sentiments are not misplaced as the actions of the official was unprofessional.

While regretting the action, the governor assured that the defaulting official will be treated according to the law.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I condemn the assault, and further ask for your continued support in the fight to restore the dignity of Onitsha, and indeed the totality of our Homeland.

“Yesterday’s outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty.

“This is highly regretted, and would never happen again.

“I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold,” the governor assured.

He appreciated Anambra people for understanding with his administration as it takes audacious steps towards making the state a homeland liveable and prosperous,” he said.

Soludo continued: “On this journey, imperfect steps will be taken, emotions will run wild and opinions will grow thick.

“What is pertinent to note is that we shall remain undaunted, correct our imperfections, strive to put our emotions in check and aggregate opinions that are in the interest of our overall good.

“We will continue to work to actualize the mandate you have given to us. “Nothing short of the best outcomes is guaranteed.”