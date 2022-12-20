Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Tuesday announced the distribution of Christmas stipends to civil servants in the state.

Announcing the largesse while speaking to Anambra workers on the occasion of 2022 public service day, Governor Soludo reassured them of greater commitment to improve the welfare of workers in Anambra State.

Public service day is an annual event fixed to hold on 23rd of June every year.

However, every state is at liberty to hold the celebration anytime within the year.

The theme of this year’s celebration, is “Performance Management System; Impact on the Nigerian Public Service.”

The Governor while commending the Anambra public servants for their dedication to duty, however said more needs to be done for the state to achieve the height of being liveable and prosperous.

He announced that all the public servants as well as Pensioners in the state will receive fifteen thousand naira as their Christmas bonus within the next 24hours and that wages of Anambra workers will be increased by ten percent across board by next year.

The Governor also promised that funds will be released for their promotions to be processed.

He assured that salaries must be paid promptly and no retiree under his watch will be owed pension.

Governor Soludo reassured of prudence and accountability in managing the state resources and more dividends of democracy to Ndi Anambra.

The Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Igwegbe in her address, harped on the need for improved service delivery on the part of public servants while presenting their challenges to the Governor.

She announced that Governor Soludo has approved the training of Anambra State civil servants on ICT to enable public service in Anambra State become technology driven.

Barrister Igwegbe promised on behalf of the state workforce their full dedication and support to the Governor and state government, assuring to work assiduously well to see to fulfilment the programmes and policies of Governor Soludo aimed at transforming the state into a livable and prosperous homeland.

In a vote of thanks, Mr Chidi Erike thanked Governor Soludo for his dedication towards a greater Anambra State and promised the support of public servants.

Governor Soludo at the occasion presents of Award of recognition to some public servants for excellent performance including, Mr Okechukwu Omehiebo, Mrs Chito Osili, Mrs Uju Aniakor, Miss Sylvia Anierobi, among others.

Cutting of cake, music performance and dance climaxed the event held at the Jerome Udorji state secretariat, Awka.

The event was attended by critical stakeholders in the public service including the immediate past head of service, Barrister Harry Udu, the National President of ASATU, Barrister Titus Akpudo, permanent secretaries, members of the Executive council among others.